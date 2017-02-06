City wants judge rebuked for releasing video of killing

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An appeals court will consider whether video of police shooting an unarmed man in a Los Angeles suburb was released prematurely by a federal judge.

Attorneys for the city of Gardena will argue Monday that the judge should be admonished for not withholding the footage while it appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeal being challenged by The Associated Press and other news media organizations is largely procedural because the video was published after its release in 2015.

Judge Stephen V. Wilson ordered the video released after saying it was important for the public to see whether the 2013 fatal shooting of Ricardo Diaz-Zeferino was justified. He also said it was important in understanding why the city had agreed to pay $4.7 million to settle the case.