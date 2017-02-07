10:59 am, February 8, 2017
Government News

Charges dropped for niece of suspect in officer killing

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 6:30 pm 02/07/2017 06:30pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have dropped charges against a woman who they had previously accused of aiding her uncle in the weeks before he allegedly shot an Orlando police lieutenant.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2k0aX7B ) reported Tuesday that prosecutors have declined to file charges against Lakensha Smith-Loyd, the niece of Markeith Loyd.

Markeith Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and other charges related to the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.

Smith-Loyd, was arrested on an accessory charge last month as authorities were conducting a massive manhunt for Loyd following Clayton’s killing.

An arrest affidavit said Smith-Loyd collected money from him to give to her uncle in the days after the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in mid-December.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors says there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

