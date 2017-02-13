1:50 pm, February 13, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT High Wind Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service for D.C. area.
LIVE EVENT President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a news conference around 2 p.m. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Capitol Hill Buzz: Senator…

Capitol Hill Buzz: Senator tweets to get Trump’s attention

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:27 pm 02/13/2017 01:27pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. To get Donald Trump’s attention, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley is turning to the president’s favorite method of communication. Twitter.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — To get Donald Trump’s attention, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is turning to the president’s favorite method of communication — Twitter.

Grassley, 83, is already a frequent user and is known for packing a lot of shortened words into his allotted 140 characters. Last weekend he tried speaking to Trump directly through tweets, starting his messages with versions of “Whoever monitors twitter at the WH 4PresTrump….”

Over a 48-hour period, Grassley asked Trump to honor whistleblowers, to declassify government information and to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin: “What do u hv agst ElectionOpponents” who are “killed/imprisoned/poisoned.”

He also asked when Trump’s White House will be open for public tours, because “Mrs G wants to know.”

In a brief interview in the Capitol on Monday, Grassley said he’s simply “trying to promote discussion” in the tweets.

The themes of transparency are familiar for the seven-term senator. Grassley spokeswoman Beth Levine says the whistleblower tweets are referring to a letter Grassley has sent every new president since Ronald Reagan asking them to honor government whistleblowers with a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden. No one has ever taken him up on it.

Trump will “DRAIN THE SWAMP IF HE ALSO WII PROTECT WHISTLEBLOWERS,” Grassley tweeted.

He also asked Trump to declassify an Obama-era agreement with Australia. Late last year, President Barack Obama’s administration agreed to review the cases of about 1,300 asylum seekers and the refuge requests of about 370 other people who came to Australia seeking medical treatment but then refused to leave for possible resettlement in the U.S.

“Secret agreement between Obama&Australia 4US to take Aussie refugees shld b declassified/If can’t be tell me why/WH:ANSWER MY LETTER.”

Levine said Grassley has not yet heard back from the president.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Capitol Hill Buzz: Senator…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Government News