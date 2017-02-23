11:09 am, February 23, 2017
Building to be named for legislator slain in church shooting

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:57 am 02/23/2017 10:57am
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina senator and pastor who was slain during the Charleston church shootings will have a county building named in his honor.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports (http://bit.ly/2lJpKmR) that the Jasper County Government Building is being renamed Friday for state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

Pinckney represented Jasper County in South Carolina’s Senate and was the pastor at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. He was at a Bible study in June 2015 when white supremacist Dylann Roof opened fire, killing nine black church members.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is slated to speak at the building dedication, along with Pinckney’s widow, Jennifer.

Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death last month.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
