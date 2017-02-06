Branstad says he’s completed paperwork for diplomatic post

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says he has completed paperwork necessary to be considered as the next U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad told reporters Monday he submitted documents recently that are required under a confirmation process in the U.S. Senate. His office says there is no timeline available on when a hearing or set of hearings would happen.

The paperwork included questions about Branstad’s investments over the years. His office said in early January the governor had been contacted by the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the State Department and the presidential transition team.

President Donald Trump announced in early December that Branstad was his pick for ambassador to China. If Branstad is confirmed, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to become Iowa’s next governor.