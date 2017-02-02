5:26 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Auditor: Fresno police shooting…

Auditor: Fresno police shooting violated department policy

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 3:36 pm 02/02/2017 03:36pm
Share

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two Central California police officers who shot and killed an unarmed 19-year-old man violated their department’s policy.

The Fresno Bee reported http://bit.ly/2jZUY5z ) the finding of Fresno’s independent police auditor.

It follows the June 2016 shooting of Dylan Noble during an afternoon traffic stop. Officer body cameras revealed that Noble refused repeated commands to show both hands, or be shot.

The auditor says the shooting was not within department policy.

He says, however, that the Fresno Police Department has reduced the number of citizen complaints since Noble’s shooting.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer in December said the officers acted within policy. But he faulted one officer for firing the fourth and final shot at the downed teenager.

Noble’s parents have each filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the city.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Auditor: Fresno police shooting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Government News