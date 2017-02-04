4:46 pm, February 5, 2017
Art of the drug deal? Seized heroin bore Trump’s image

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:00 pm 02/04/2017 05:00pm
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It might be called the art of the drug deal: Florida authorities seized scores of individually wrapped heroin packets stamped with the image of President Donald Trump.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l5n4wW) law enforcement officers seized the heroin Jan. 27 in Hernando County.

Some of the packets bore the names or likenesses of other notorious figures, such as Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Authorities couldn’t explain the markings’ purpose. Dealers often stamp heroin bags with street “brand names.” The bust netted about 5,550 heroin doses altogether.

Police arrested 46-year-old Kelvin Scott Johnson on suspicion of heroin trafficking and other charges. His bail is set at $75,000.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the dealer “made a big mistake” using Trump’s picture.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

