1:46 am, February 10, 2017
25° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Arkansas legislators weighing reduced…

Arkansas legislators weighing reduced access to police info

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:14 am 02/10/2017 01:14am
Share
FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, asks a question during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Stubblefield fears society has “disintegrated” and that police need protections that weren’t necessary three or four decades ago. Under two of his bills, even the number of officers hired by the Capitol Police and 33 state-run colleges and universities would be off-limits to the public. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker says information about police forces on college campuses and at the state Capitol should be kept under wraps.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield fears society has “disintegrated” and that police need protections that weren’t necessary three or four decades ago. Under two of his bills, even the number of officers hired by the Capitol Police and 33 state-run colleges and universities would be off-limits to the public.

First Amendment advocates contend the law tramples on government transparency, and even one of Stubblefield’s colleagues questioned whether it authorizes secret police agencies.

The University of Arkansas backs the bill, although it says it has no intention of operating a private force. The school says it only wants a way to reject Freedom of Information requests that could somehow threaten public safety.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Arkansas legislators weighing reduced…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News