7:28 am, February 7, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Blue, Orange and Silver Metro lines no longer single-tracking. Residual delays remain.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » April trial date set…

April trial date set for Haitian politician, ex-coup leader

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:21 am 02/07/2017 07:21am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — An April trial date has been set for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect charged in a U.S. drug trafficking case.

A federal judge set an April 3 trial date for Guy Philippe at a brief hearing Monday. Philippe previously pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.

Philippe was flown to the U.S. last month after his arrest in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince during a live radio show.

Supporters say the 48-year-old Philippe is innocent and blamed his arrest on political foes. Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, which they claim should give him immunity from prosecution.

A former police chief, Philippe led a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » April trial date set…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Government News