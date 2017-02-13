Appeals court dismisses suit over police shooting video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a Los Angeles suburb’s claim that a judge prematurely released video of police shooting an unarmed man.

The video by police in the city of Gardena was widely published after its release in 2015. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday the city failed to show it will face a similar fight over police video in the future.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ordered the video released after saying it was important for the public to see whether the 2013 fatal shooting of Ricardo Diaz-Zeferino was justified. The video had been sought by The Associated Press and other news organizations.

A call to an attorney who represented Gardena was not immediately returned.