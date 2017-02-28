9:49 pm, February 28, 2017
AP FACT CHECK: Trump takes undue credit for F-35 savings

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 9:33 pm 02/28/2017 09:33pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A claim by President Donald Trump from his speech to Congress and how it stacks up with the facts:

TRUMP, on his achievements in office: “We’ve saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price” of the F-35 fighter jet.

THE FACTS: The cost savings he persists in bragging about were in motion before he became president.

The head of the Air Force program announced significant price reductions in the contract for the F-35 fighter jet Dec. 19 — after Trump had tweeted about the cost but weeks before he met the company’s CEO about it.

Pentagon managers took action even before the election to save money on the contract. Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with the aerospace consulting firm Teal Group, says there is no evidence of any additional cost savings as a result of Trump’s actions.

___

Contributed by Associated Press writer Cal Woodward.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
