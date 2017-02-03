12:42 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Alaska's rejection of onsite…

Alaska’s rejection of onsite pot use at stores gets murky

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:10 pm 02/03/2017 09:10pm
Share

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska marijuana regulators thought they had snuffed out onsite use of marijuana at retail pot shops, but there may be an ember left.

On Thursday, the Marijuana Control Board rejected rules that would have let people buy marijuana products in authorized stores and go into separate store areas to partake.

But board staff on Friday issued a clarification, saying that if retail stores have board-approved marijuana consumption operating plans, they might be valid.

Officials didn’t know how many such plans may have been approved. They were reviewing applications and trying to get a better sense for whether the board’s intent was in any such approvals.

The issue is likely to come up at the next board meeting.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Alaska's rejection of onsite…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Government News