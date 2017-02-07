11:02 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Advocates want federal probe…

Advocates want federal probe of Delaware prison uprising

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:27 pm 02/07/2017 12:27pm
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Justice reform advocates want a federal investigation into the uprising at a Delaware prison where four Department of Correction staffers were held hostage and one was killed.

The Delaware Coalition of Prison Reform and Justice also is calling on Gov. John Carney and state lawmakers to provide more training and funding for staff and to address prison overcrowding.

The coalition also wants more programs and job skills training for inmates. It scheduled a news conference Tuesday to discuss its concerns.

Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd was killed during the nearly 20-hour hostage standoff last week at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

The head of the correctional officers’ union says state officials have ignored chronic staffing shortages that put prison workers at greater risk.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Advocates want federal probe…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News