9:39 am, February 23, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » $3.3M settlement for family…

$3.3M settlement for family of black teen killed by officer

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:18 am 02/23/2017 09:18am
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Relatives of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer in Madison, Wisconsin, say they have settled a federal civil rights lawsuit for $3.3 million.

Attorneys for the family of Tony Robinson announced the settlement Thursday. City attorney Mike May was out of the office and did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Robinson family plans to address the media this afternoon.

Madison police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, shot the unarmed 19-year-old in an apartment house after responding to calls about Robinson behaving erratically. Kenny was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing and an internal investigation found he didn’t violate any police policies.

The shooting sparked protests throughout the city and calls for examination of police use of force.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » $3.3M settlement for family…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Government News