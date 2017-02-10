6:35 am, February 1, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 10 Things to Know…

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:12 am 02/01/2017 06:12am
Share
President Donald Trump shakes hands with 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, his choice for Supreme Court associate justice in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO IS TRUMP’S PICK FOR SUPREME COURT

Neil Gorsuch, 49, advocates for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

2. TRUMP POLICY DIMS HOPE FOR REFUGEES IN INDONESIA

A dire situation has become even more tenuous for thousands of asylum seekers and refugees from Iraq, Somalia and other conflict-scarred countries.

3. PENTAGON CHIEF SET FOR ASIAN TOUR

Jim Mattis is seeking to reinforce key alliances after Trump’s campaign-trail complaints that defense treaties disadvantaged the U.S.

4. ISRAELI FORCES BEGIN EVACUATION OF WEST BANK OUTPOST

The slated destruction could rupture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.

5. FED LIKELY TO LEAVE RATES ALONE

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at a time of steady economic gains but also heightened uncertainty in Washington.

6. JAILING OF OFFICERS SEEN AS TEST OF FREE SPEECH IN JORDAN

Unwritten “red lines” in public debate become apparent at a time when the U.S.-allied kingdom faces growing security threats and an economic downturn.

7. ALASKA PANEL MULLS POT USE IN RETAIL STORES

Critics fear an Amsterdam-like scene in Juneau and hope the state’s marijuana board puts in place restrictions to keep it from happening.

8. ‘TOP SAFETY PICK’ ELUDES 2 LUXURY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 failed to get the highest safety ratings in new crash tests by the insurance industry.

9. LAWSUIT: JOHNNY DEPP TO BLAME FOR MONEY WOES

Former business managers countersue the actor saying he spent heavily to maintain 14 homes, buy a 150-foot yacht, and amass fine art and Hollywood memorabilia collections.

10. WHY IT’S OBVIOUS ALABAMA CONTENDS EVERY YEAR

The Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class each of the last six years, according 247Sports, and are favorites again on national signing day.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News Supreme Court News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 10 Things to Know…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News