10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday.

1. WHITE HOUSE FIGHTS TO RESTORE REFUGEE BAN

The legal battle continues after a Seattle judge puts a temporary hold on President Trump’s executive order to stop travelers from seven Mideast countries from entering the United States.

2. ‘WHAT DO YOU THINK? OUR COUNTRY’S SO INNOCENT?’

That was President Trump’s response during an interview in which Bill O’Reilly of Fox News called Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer.

3. FALCONS TRY TO FINISH OFF PATRIOTS LATE IN SUPER BOWL

Matt Ryan throws two TDs as Atlanta leads Tom Brady’s Patriots 28-9 in the fourth quarter.

4. SUPER BOWL ADS: T-MOBILE’S END ZONE DANCES, BUDWEISER’S IMMIGRANT SPOT

Justin Bieber narrates a mock history of end zone celebrations, while Bud’s ad features the story of its immigrant co-founder.

5. WHY DEMOCRATIC GAINS MAY REMAIN ELUSIVE IN 2018

Democrats occupy most of the U.S. Senate seats up for election in two years, so they must play defense against Republicans.

6. ISRAEL PUSHES SETTLEMENT BILL OVER WHITE HOUSE WARNING

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moves ahead with a contentious law that would legalize dozens of settlement outposts in the West Bank

7. WHERE PUBLIC PENSIONS ARE ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK

Michigan lawmakers appear ready to take another whack at public employee benefits as the state struggles under the weight of pension and health care obligations.

8. DNA LEADS TO ARREST IN NYC RUNNER’S DEATH

Chanel Lewis, 20, of Brooklyn, is held without bail after his arraignment on murder charges in the Aug. 2 slaying of 30-year-old Karina Vetrano.

9. WHITE TIP SHARK WARRANTS ENDANGERED STATUS, FISHERIES SERVICE SAYS

Their fins are prized in Asian markets for use in soup, leading to an 80 to 90 percent decline in the Pacific Ocean.

10. MELISSA MCCARTHY LAMPOONS WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY

The comic actress impersonates Sean Spicer in an “SNL” skit, chastising the media over “fake news” and spraying water at a reporter’s face to wash the “lies” from his mouth.