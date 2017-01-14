12:39 pm, January 14, 2017
Woman shot by police after officers find 3 bodies at home

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:29 pm 01/14/2017 12:29pm
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Police in southeastern Kentucky say officers shot a woman brandishing a handgun after she allegedly killed her husband and two teenage daughters at their home.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell says officers were called to the home of Larry and Courtney Taylor on Friday night after a relative went there to check on the family.

Harrell told The Lexington Herald-Leader (bit.ly/2iwq3zm) that 41-year-old Courtney Taylor pointed a gun at two deputies who arrived at the home. One of the deputies shot her. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not known Saturday afternoon.

Police found three people dead inside the home: Larry Taylor, 51; and the couple’s two teenage daughters.

Harrell says they had been dead for several hours before being found.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
