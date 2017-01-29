4:44 pm, January 29, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Woman convicted in 'stand…

Woman convicted in ‘stand your ground’ case to help others

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:13 pm 01/29/2017 04:13pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose conviction sparked a change in the state’s gun laws is now completely free and says she plans to run an organization to help victims of domestic violence caught up in the criminal justice system.

Marissa Alexander tells The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2kBQfre ) she wants to help others because “from what I’ve been through I know a lot more about the system and how it fits together.”

The 36-year-old Alexander was initially sentenced to 20 years in prison after firing a shot near her estranged husband during an altercation. She contended she fired in self-defense. Alexander’s conviction was thrown out on appeal and she reached a plea deal in 2014. She was released from home detention this past week.

Her case was cited by legislators when they altered Florida’s mandatory sentencing law.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Woman convicted in 'stand…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News