Government News

Wisconsin tribe wants pipeline moved from its reservation

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:15 pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Chippewa tribe in Wisconsin is calling for the removal of a pipeline from its reservation after 64 years of operation.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s tribal council voted Wednesday to refuse to renew easements for the portion of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids from Canada to eastern Michigan, running through the northern Wisconsin reservation.

The tribe adopted a resolution calling for decommissioning the pipeline and removing it from tribal lands.

It isn’t clear whether the tribe’s request must be met. Officials of Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc. said Friday there is an agreement with the tribe stretching into the 2040s. They were scheduled to discuss the request later Friday.

The tribe didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

