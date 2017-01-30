White House, US diplomats clash over travel order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is firing back at a group of American diplomats who are voicing dissent with Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim majority countries.

The diplomats circulated a memo arguing that Trump’s order won’t make America safer, that it runs counter to American values, and that it will fuel anti-American sentiment around the world.

U.S. officials said at least several hundred diplomats indicated they would sign the memo and that it was expected to be formally submitted later today.

In response, White House spokesman Sean Spicer is challenging the diplomats to resign if they can’t “get with the program.” He’s dismissing the critics as “career bureaucrats.” Spicer defended the executive order and said its impact had been “blown way out of proportion and exaggerated.”

Dissent channel cables are a mechanism for U.S. diplomats to register disagreement internally about U.S. policies. It was established during the Vietnam War and was most recently used by diplomats to criticize the Obama administration’s approach to Syria.

