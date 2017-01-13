5:09 pm, January 13, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS School systems are canceling, delaying Saturday activities ahead of the expected wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. See the full list of closings and delays here.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » What drivers should know…

What drivers should know about the Takata air bag recall

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 4:51 pm 01/13/2017 04:51pm
Share
FILE - In this May 4, 2016, file photo, visitors walk by a Takata Corp. desk at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. The Justice Department is planning to announce a criminal penalty against the Japanese air bag maker as part of its investigation into the company's defective air bag inflators. The department has scheduled a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Detroit to make the announcement. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp. agreed to plead guilty Friday to a single U.S. criminal charge and pay $1 billion in fines and restitution related to its ongoing air bag recall.

Here are some answers to questions about the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Q: What is wrong with Takata air bags?

A: The driver and passenger-side air bags can inflate with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shards flying at drivers and passengers. The defect has caused at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide.

Q: Which automakers are involved and how many cars are affected?

A: The recall affects 42 million vehicles in the U.S., with 69 million air bags. Honda has the most vehicles equipped with Takata air bags. Other brands affected are: Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Daimler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, GMC, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Pontiac, Ram, Saab, Saturn, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Q: How do I find out if my car is affected?

A: If your car’s air bag is being recalled, you should receive a recall notice from the automaker. Automakers also have recall home pages with information for customers. Or, you can go to the government’s Takata page and key in your vehicle identification number, which normally is printed on the registration and stamped on the dashboard.

Q. My car is being recalled. What should I do?

A: Dealers will replace the air bags for free as parts are available, but it will take years to replace all of the affected air bags inflators. The government is prioritizing repairs by vehicle age and climate, since high humidity is a factor in the inflator ruptures. A list of models by priority group is included on the government’s Takata page.

Q. What are the highest priority vehicles?

A: The government is urging people not to drive the following vehicles until they are repaired:

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002-2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

Q. Should I ask a dealer to disable my air bag while I’m waiting for a fix?

A. No. The government says it is far more likely that your air bag will perform properly and protect you if you are in a crash.

Q: Will there be enough parts to get my car fixed?

A: Yes. Other suppliers, including Autoliv, are also making replacement air bags. As of early December, nearly 12.5 million air bags had already been replaced.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » What drivers should know…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News