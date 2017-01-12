5:05 pm, January 12, 2017
West Virginia faces questions about its own rich politician

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 4:59 pm 01/12/2017 04:59pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Some of the conflict-of-interest issues swirling around President-elect Donald Trump in Washington are playing out on a smaller scale in West Virginia, where the richest man in the state is about to be sworn in as governor.

Democrat Jim Justice has extensive holdings in the coal, real estate and resort industries. Like Trump, he is putting his business empire in the hands of family members.

And like Trump’s plan, the governor’s arrangement has fallen short of what some ethics watchdogs would prefer to see.

But the governor says he can be trusted to act honorably.

