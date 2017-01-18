5:13 pm, January 18, 2017
Washington tries to fix paid leave law dormant since 2007

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 5:09 pm 01/18/2017 05:09pm
FILE - This March 10, 2016, file photo, shows the Legislative Building at dusk at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The conversation about paid family leave in Washington state is being revived a decade after passage of a law that was never implemented because lawmakers didn't pay for it. Now lawmakers from the state where companies like Microsoft and Amazon give their employees the benefit are introducing bills for a broader law that would give workers more paid time off, a higher weekly benefit and a steady funding stream. The first hearing on one of the bills happens Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A legislative push for paid family leave in Washington state is being revived a decade after passage of a law that was never implemented because lawmakers didn’t pay for it.

Now lawmakers from the state where companies like Microsoft and Amazon give their employees the benefit are introducing bills for a broader law that would give workers more paid time off, a higher weekly benefit and a steady funding stream.

The first hearing on one of the bills happens Thursday.

California, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New York have paid time off laws and New York’s will go into effect next year.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says paid family leave measures have been introduced in seven states besides Washington this year.

Topics:
