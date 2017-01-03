10:46 am, January 3, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15, south of Lucketts, Virginia, reopens after a crash.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » US probes complaints of…

US probes complaints of Hyundai Sonata seat belt failure

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 10:38 am 01/03/2017 10:38am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the front passenger seat belts can fail in about 313,000 Hyundai midsize cars.

The investigation posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers the Hyundai Sonata from the 2013 model year.

The agency says it has two complaints that the seat belts detached. One injury was reported due to the problem.

A message was left seeking comment from Hyundai.

In one complaint an owner from Buena Park, California, told the agency that a Sonata was hit in the front by another car in August of last year. The front and side air bags inflated, but the front passenger seat belt failed where it attaches to the car running board, the complaint said.

The investigation will determine whether a recall is needed.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » US probes complaints of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News