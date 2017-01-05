10:47 am, January 5, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing on Russia and cyber threats to the U.S. Listen to the hearing.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Metro says a signal issue that caused delays on all lines has been fixed.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » US imposes terrorism-related sanctions…

US imposes terrorism-related sanctions against bin Laden son

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:43 am 01/05/2017 10:43am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration has announced terrorism-related sanctions against a son of Sept. 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

The State Department says Hamza bin Laden has been “determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security.”

Hamza bin Laden was officially named an al-Qaida member in 2014 by his father’s successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The State Department says the younger Laden — in a 2015 audio message — called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals. In an audio message last year, he threatened revenge against the U.S. and warned Americans they would be targeted at home and abroad.

Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » US imposes terrorism-related sanctions…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News