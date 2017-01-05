6:17 am, January 5, 2017
US equity firm makes strongest bid to buy Portuguese bank

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 5:41 am 01/05/2017 05:41am
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s central bank says an offer from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is the most promising bid to buy Novo Banco, the so-called good bank salvaged by the Portuguese government from the collapse of major lender Banco Espirito Santo.

The Bank of Portugal says it has invited the fund, based in Dallas, Texas, to “deepen negotiations” over the possible purchase, though it said rival bidders have expressed a willingness to improve their offers and would not be excluded. The statement late Wednesday gave neither price tag nor date for a final decision.

Novo Banco received 3.9 billion euros ($4 billion) from the Portuguese Treasury after Banco Espirito Santo went bankrupt in 2014. The government, which is striving to ease Portugal’s huge debt load, wants taxpayers to get that money back.

