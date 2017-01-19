8:15 am, January 19, 2017
US bombers strike Islamic State camps in Libya

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:06 am 01/19/2017 08:06am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense official says Air Force B-2 bombers attacked Islamic State military camps in Libya.

The official said the camps were located about 45 kilometers, or 28 miles, southwest of the city of Sirte (sert). The official was not authorized to speak in advance of an expected Pentagon announcement and confirmed the strikes on condition of anonymity.

The strikes were carried out overnight and were authorized by President Barack Obama. The official said they were aimed at hitting Islamic State militants who had escaped from Sirte after U.S. strikes largely eliminated the group’s presence in that coastal city in December.

