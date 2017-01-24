12:52 pm, January 24, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Car suspected in…

Police: Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run of officer found

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:34 pm 01/24/2017 12:34pm
Share
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, right, speaks at a news-conference Tuesday, Jan.24, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials have identified the police officer killed in a hit-and-run on an interstate as Patrolman David Fahey. Fahey was helping Lakewood police and firefighters Tuesday morning after an accident involving a firetruck and a van on Interstate 90 when he was struck. A Cleveland police union official says Fahey was setting up flares at the time. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say the car that struck and killed an officer on an interstate has been found west of the city and a man is being questioned by authorities.

Police say the vehicle has been found in Lorain, about 30 miles west of Cleveland. Police had been searching for the older-model Toyota Camry and the driver suspected of fleeing after striking 39-year-old Patrolman David Fahey on Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90.

Fahey was struck while setting up flares to help close the interstate after a van crashed into the back of a Rocky River firetruck. The firetruck was on the interstate after responding to an earlier one-car crash. Rocky River police say the van’s driver was killed and a passenger hospitalized.

Fahey joined the Cleveland police department in July 2014.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Car suspected in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Government News