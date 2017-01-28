Underground fires, toxins in unfunded cleanup of old mines

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) — An underground coal mine fire still smolders in northern West Virginia, releasing smoke from gashes in a hillside only a stone’s throw from some houses.

State officials say the fire, which may have started by arson, lightning or a forest fire, had burned low for several years before bursting into flames last July in rural Preston County.

The growing fire moved the mine to the top of cleanup list in West Virginia, which has some of the worst old mine problems in the country.

State officials expect to spend $5 million this year to put it out. It’s in a mine abandoned before 1977, among 3,400 old sites still posing health and safety threats with fixes estimated to cost $4.5 billion.

