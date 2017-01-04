3:47 am, January 4, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Turkey extends post-coup state…

Turkey extends post-coup state of emergency by 3 months

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:07 am 01/04/2017 01:07am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has voted to extend by a further three months a state of emergency that was declared in the aftermath of the failed July 15 coup.

Parliament late Tuesday approved extending the government’s emergency powers until April 20 with the votes of ruling party legislators and the country’s nationalist party. Turkey imposed the state of emergency to crack down on a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the coup. Gulen denies any involvement.

Critics say the government is using the emergency rule to clampdown on other opponents, including pro-Kurdish politicians.

Some 41,000 people have been arrested, more than 100,000 people dismissed or suspended from government jobs while hundreds of media outlets, associations, businesses have been shut down over alleged ties to terror organizations.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Turkey extends post-coup state…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News