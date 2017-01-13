3:38 am, January 13, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump's Indonesian business partner…

Trump’s Indonesian business partner to attend inauguration

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 2:45 am 01/13/2017 02:45am
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A spokesman for the Indonesian business partner of President-elect Donald Trump says the tycoon will be attending next week’s inauguration and also plans business meetings with Trump family members.

Trump’s ties to Hary Tanoesoedibjo are among the many potential conflicts of interest he could face as the 45th U.S. president.

Tanoesoedibjo, usually known as Tanoe, is the founder of the media and real estate conglomerate MNC Group and also has political aspirations in Indonesia.

MNC’s corporate secretary Arya Sinulingga said Friday that Tanoe had been invited to the Jan. 20 inauguration and will have meetings to “bolster some business deals.”

Tanoe’s company plans to start building two resorts in Indonesia this year that Trump’s business is associated with through management and licensing deals.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Money News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump's Indonesian business partner…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Government News