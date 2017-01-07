7:51 am, January 7, 2017
Trump wants former Sen. Dan Coats to be intelligence chief

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:32 am 01/07/2017 07:32am
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, then-Indiana Sen. Dan Coats on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump is planning to appoint former Coats as Director of National Intelligence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he’ll nominate former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as national intelligence director.

Trump says in a statement that Coats — a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year — will lead the new administration’s “ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm.”

The post requires Senate confirmation. The office was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to improve coordination among U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies.

Trump’s announcement comes one day after release of a declassified government report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election. The report predicts Russia isn’t done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

Trump wants to improve relations with Russia and repeatedly has denounced intelligence agencies’ assessment that the Kremlin interfered in the election.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News dan coats Donald Trump nominees former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News National Intelligence Director President-elect Donald Trump White House
