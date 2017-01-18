9:45 pm, January 18, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump to tap Georgia…

Trump to tap Georgia governor as agriculture secretary

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:31 pm 01/18/2017 09:31pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A person familiar with the decision says President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

Perdue is a 70-year-old agribusiness owner and veterinarian. He made Georgia history in 2002 when he became the first Republican elected governor since the aftermath of the Civil War.

His election marked the completion of Georgia’s shift to a solidly Republican state after generations of Democratic control.

Perdue’s eight years as governor passed with no signature legislative accomplishment. Instead, he focused on saving money and improving service at state agencies — often referring to himself as “Georgia’s CEO.”

The person who revealed Trump’s pick was not authorized to speak publicly before it is announced.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
2016 Election News department of agriculture donald trump Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News secretary of agriculture sonny perdue
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump to tap Georgia…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Government News