Trump replaces acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appointed a new acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Monday night, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. This new appointment effectively replaces previous acting Director Daniel Ragsdale.

Thomas D. Homan, a former police officer in New York and U.S. Border Patrol agent according to the statement, replaces Ragsdale, who has been deputy director of ICE since May 2012 and was acting director since Jan. 20.

According to The Washington Post, Ragsdale will remain as ICE’s deputy director.

The DHS statement, however, does not mention Ragsdale’s name or provide a reason for his replacement.

Earlier Monday night, acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired after she ordered Justice Department attorneys not to defend Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. She was replaced by Dana Boente.

