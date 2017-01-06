7:49 am, January 6, 2017
Trump on wall: Mexico will pay us back

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:27 am 01/06/2017 07:27am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says Mexico will reimburse taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the “sake of speed.”

Trump’s aides are considering a plan to ask Congress to ensure money is available in U.S. coffers for the wall. But Trump would rely on existing law that authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.

The potential approach was confirmed by two congressional officials and a senior transition official with knowledge of the discussions; all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump said in a tweet Friday: “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

