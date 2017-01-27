9:12 pm, January 27, 2017
Trump, May affirm special relationship between US, UK

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:57 pm 01/27/2017 08:57pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are pledging allegiance to the special relationship between the U.S. and Britain, despite differences on a couple of major issues.

The White House meeting Friday was Trump’s first with a foreign head of state.

May congratulated Trump on his “stunning election victory,” saying they share a political approach of putting “the interests of ordinary people right up there center-stage.” She also announced that Trump has accepted the queen’s invitation for a state visit later this year.

But May pushed Trump on NATO, noting that he had assured her he was “100 percent” behind the alliance, which he has previously dismissed as “obsolete.”

May also took a tougher stance on sanctions against Russia, saying they until a 2015 cease-fire agreement for Ukraine is fully implemented.

Trump, who is scheduled to speak with Russia President Vladimir Putin tomorrow, said it was “very early” to be talking about lifting sanctions.

