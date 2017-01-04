6:17 pm, January 4, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Canal Road has reopened to traffic between Fletcher's Boathouse and Arizona Avenue.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump backer: No problems…

Trump backer: No problems over insults against Obamas

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:13 pm 01/04/2017 06:13pm
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wealthy businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump’s campaign in New York says there are no lingering problems with the president-elect’s transition team over his widely condemned comments insulting President Barack Obama and his wife.

Carl Paladino refuted reports that he was on the outs with the transition team and unwelcome at a fundraiser Thursday in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

Paladino told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he remains in good standing with the transition team and will attend the fundraiser featuring Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway “if I can get there.”

Paladino is fighting calls to leave Buffalo’s school board over remarks in an alternative newspaper last month that he wanted Obama to die of mad cow disease and the first lady to “return to being a male.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News National News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump backer: No problems…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News