11:56 am, January 26, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Tribal leader asks Trump…

Tribal leader asks Trump to reconsider pipeline action

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:30 am 01/26/2017 11:30am
Share
Millie Kennedy, wearing a cedar hat, and Matt Remle, second from right, lead a few hundred protesters in song during a NoDAPL rally at Westlake Park on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Seattle. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed executive actions to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The leader of the Standing Rock Sioux is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his push for completion of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline.

Tribal spokeswoman Sue Evans says Chairman Dave Archambault requested a meeting with Trump in a letter sent Wednesday, warning that relations between the new administration and the Native American community have “gotten off on the wrong foot.” It’s not clear if Trump has received the letter.

Trump signed an executive action Tuesday ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to quickly reconsider its Dec. 4 decision to stop pipeline construction to allow for a study to determine the environmental impact of routing the pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir.

The tribe gets its drinking water from Lake Oahe and worries about a pipeline spill.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Tribal leader asks Trump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News