The Latest: France’s Marine Le Pen sighted in Trump Tower

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

12:15 a.m.

France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen is visiting Trump Tower as part of a surprise visit to New York.

The French politician was spotted grabbing coffee with aides inside the president-elect’s eponymous skyscraper before being whisked upstairs in an elevator.

It was unclear who she is meeting with, but incoming press secretary Sean Spicer says she was not scheduled to meet with the president-elect or anyone on his team.

The visit comes just months before France’s next presidential election.

Le Pen has described Trump’s victory as a sign of hope for her own campaign. The National Front is a conservative political party and a leading political force in France.

11:30 a.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says Donald Trump needs to find his own style as president.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters in Berlin he doesn’t read too much into the U.S. president-elect’s tweets so far, nor did he expect to discern “a comprehensive foreign and security policy” from Trump’s news conference Wednesday.

Steinmeier said the event covered “the whole variety of domestic and foreign policy topics (and didn’t) give us any greater certainty where the United States is heading.”

Steinmeier also said he was “puzzled” by Trump’s reference to Nazi Germany: “I can’t interpret it.”

He said it was doubtful whether Trump would be able to express himself mainly through Twitter. “At least, I wouldn’t be able to formulate a foreign policy idea in 140 characters.”

9:46 a.m.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finally has a job in the incoming Trump administration.

The president elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Giuliani will lend his expertise on cybersecurity issue facing the private sector. The former mayor is CEO of an international security consulting firm.

Trump is planning to host a series of meetings after he takes office with corporate executives where they can discuss their shared security challenges.

Trump has said that cybersecurity will be a top priority of his administration.

Giuliani had been considered for several cabinet-level positions, including secretary of state, but eventually pulled himself out of running.

7:23 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says the director of national intelligence called him about a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.

Trump tweeted Thursday, “James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts. Too bad!”

Clapper said late Wednesday that he had called Trump to say that the intelligence community made no judgment on the credibility of the claims in the document and lamented that it had been made public. He also said he told Trump that he does not believe the “leaks” came from inside the intelligence community.

7:10 a.m.

A top aide to Donald Trump says he was “very happy” to hear from an intelligence chief that officials have not made any judgment on the reliability of potentially damaging information about the president elect.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement late Wednesday he told Trump that no decision had been made on the credibility of the information in a document provided to Congress.

Clapper also said he told Trump he does not believe the leak of the document came from the intelligence community.

Kellyanne Conway told NBC’s “Today” that Trump was very happy to get the call from Clapper. But she would not say Thursday whether Trump believes Clapper’s claim the release came from outside the intelligence community.

