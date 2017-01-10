The Latest: Evacuation as California creek breaks bank

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Officials say people are being evacuated from businesses and homes in downtown San Anselmo after a rain-swollen creek broke its banks.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says the Corte Madera Creek is flowing 1 foot over flood stage Tuesday evening.

The office is urging residents of the town 20 miles north of San Francisco to seek higher ground.

It says flood sirens are sounding in San Anselmo and nearby Fairfax.

___

3:25 p.m.

Authorities are asking 2,000 people to voluntarily evacuate a Northern California community where floods are threatening to spill over a levee.

The Sacramento County sheriff’s department says water was expected to top the levee late Tuesday night.

Authorities predict one foot of flooding in and around the rural community of Wilton, which has about 5,000 residents.

Crews have been working to bolster the levee along the Cosumnes River channel as the water rises.

Authorities have opened an evacuation center to help Wilton residents.

California is experiencing some of the heaviest rain and snow in years as a series of powerful storms inundates much of the northern part of the state.

11:45 a.m.

Yosemite National Park has reopened the valley floor to visitors after a storm-swollen river forced its closure through Monday.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said two roads into the park opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday. A third road was closed due to a rock fall but is expected to open later today. Officials plan to close Highway 140 at 6 p.m. tonight because of rain and snow.

Gediman said it was snowing heavily.

A grocery store and food court are open. He said hotels will re-open tomorrow.

A fresh round of winter storms bore down on Northern California and Nevada Tuesday after a torrential weekend drenching.

___

9:40 a.m.

Avalanche warnings and storm conditions prompted several ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada to close Tuesday or halt chair lift operations due to high winds and low visibility.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through Wednesday morning saying on its website a “high avalanche danger exists for all elevations.”

Sugar Bowl ski resort’s website said that due to the road closure of I-80, high winds and low visibility it would be closed Tuesday.

Adventure Mountain in Lake Tahoe was closed due to blizzard conditions.

Mammoth Mountain spokeswoman Joani Lynch said that just one lift was running Tuesday morning after heavy overnight snowfall.

Bear Valley said the “extreme weather” forced it to stop all lifts Tuesday but it planned to reopen Wednesday. Its website said “Wednesday will be an epic day, so come and enjoy.”

___

6:45 a.m.

State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat also reports (http://bit.ly/2j3GXq0 ) that evacuations are still advised for roughly 3,000 people living in low-lying areas of Guerneville and Monte Rio.

Department of Water Resources engineers opened a number of the dam’s gates early Tuesday to direct water through the Sacramento and Yolo bypasses.

The Sacramento Weir has been in operation for 100 years. It is nearly 2,000 feet in length and consists of 48 gates that are removed manually to allow water to spill from the Sacramento River.

The weir is opened after the Sacramento River hits 29.87 feet. It was last opened in December 2005.

___

2 a.m.

Northern California and Nevada braced for another powerful storm after getting lashed by downpours that flooded roads, homes and vineyards and toppled a storied giant sequoia.

Parts of Northern California were soaked by more than a foot of rain over a 72-hour period that ended early Monday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate and leaving thousands without power.

The heavy rains forced rivers out of their banks and toppled trees, among them the famed “Pioneer Cabin” in Calaveras Big Trees State Park that had a drive-thru tunnel carved into its base more than a century ago.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments