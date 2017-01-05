12:17 pm, January 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The FBI is investigating Prince George's County liquor board. Federal agents went to the Largo offices on a court-authorized search.

The Latest: Ryan promises to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 12:09 pm 01/05/2017 12:09pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says upcoming legislation to repeal the health care law would cut off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood.

The Wisconsin Republican spoke after a special House panel issued a report criticizing the organization over providing tissue from aborted fetuses to researchers. Planned Parenthood provides birth control, abortions and various women’s health services.

A similar bill last year also would have “defunded” the group, which receives government reimbursements from the Medicaid program for non-abortion health care for low-income women.

The defunding effort is a top priority of anti-abortion lawmakers but could complicate “Obamacare” repeal in the Senate, where at least one Republican senator has opposed the repeal. Susan Collins of Maine cited the effort to “defund” Planned Parenthood in her opposition to repeal.

___

11:00 a.m.

Senate Democrats want a House ethics investigation into stock sales by a congressman who is now a Cabinet pick of President-elect Donald Trump’s.

Trump has tabbed Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Price had traded over $300,000 in shares in health care companies over the previous four years while pushing legislation that might affect those stocks’ values.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday he doesn’t know if Price broke any laws. The New York Democrat said the House’s independent Office of Congressional Ethics should investigate before Senate hearings on his nomination begin.

Trump spokesman Phil Blando calls the demand a stunt.

Topics:
