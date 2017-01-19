9:44 am, January 19, 2017
With the forecast calling for rain, the no-umbrella policy for the inaugural events has been revised.

Government News

The Latest: Perry says climate is changing, partly man-made

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:37 am 01/19/2017 09:37am
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry smiles as he leaves Trump Tower in New York. Perry was for “all of the above” on energy production before President Barack Obama embraced the strategy. Years before the Democratic president endorsed all types of energy production _ from oil and gas to renewable sources like wind and solar power _ Perry was putting the policy into practice in Texas. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress (all times EST):

9:25 a.m.

Rick Perry says he believes the climate is changing — and that some change is naturally occurring, and some is man-made.

The former Texas governor is Donald Trump’s pick to head the Energy Department, and he’s facing a Senate hearing Thursday.

Perry says in prepared testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that the question is how to address climate change in a way that doesn’t compromise economic growth.

He’s calling for an “all of the above strategy” that continues drilling for fossil fuels as well as developing renewable sources of energy. Perry says Texas took the lead in wind energy development during his 14 years in office.

As a presidential candidate, Perry once forgot that the Energy Department was an agency he had pledged to eliminate.

