The Latest: Georgia governor tours area hit by deadly storms

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:01 pm 01/25/2017 03:01pm
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the weekend storm outbreak that killed at least 20 people in the Southeast (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Georgia’s governor is getting a firsthand look at the destruction caused by weekend tornadoes and thunderstorms blamed for killing 20 people in the South.

Gov. Nathan Deal flew over the city of Albany on Wednesday to see the path of a tornado blamed for killing four of 15 people who died in Georgia. Deal told a news conference that more than 300 state workers are in southwest Georgia offering assistance and federal responders are waiting for an official disaster declaration before they get to work.

Asked if he expects a faster federal response under President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, Deal said: “I told them this was their opportunity to show what they can do for Georgia.”

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Homer Bryson told reporters crews are still searching for a 2-year-old boy reported missing since Sunday.

___

1:40 p.m.

Crews are searching for a Georgia toddler whose parents reported him missing after a deadly tornado demolished their mobile home.

Authorities in Albany say the mother of 2-year-old Detrez Green told them the boy slipped away from her Sunday afternoon and toddled into their kitchen just before a tornado sent an oak tree crashing onto their home.

Search crews looked for the child for a third day Wednesday. Albany fire captain Bobby Spargo told WALB-TV (http://bit.ly/2kjRsDw ) his crews are picking meticulously through debris and not moving on “until they see dirt.”

An outbreak of tornadoes and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday killed at least 20 people in the Southeast, including 15 in southwest Georgia. Gov. Nathan Deal was scheduled to tour damaged areas Wednesday afternoon.

