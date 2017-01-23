4:46 pm, January 25, 2017
Local
The Latest: California lawmakers confirm attorney general

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:57 pm 01/23/2017 06:57pm
FILE- In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., left, laughs as at comment by Gov. Jerry Brown during his confirmation hearing for Attorney General before the Assembly Special Committee on the Office of the Attorney General in Sacramento, Calif. In their first official action since Donald Trump became president, California lawmakers are poised vote Monday, Jan. 23, on confirming an attorney general nominee who has vowed to defend the state’s liberal policies against the Trump administration and the Republican Congress. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the California Senate’s consideration of attorney general nominee Xavier Becerra:

3:55 p.m.

California lawmakers have confirmed Xavier Becerra (HAHV’-ee-ayr BUH’-cehr-uh) as the state’s new attorney general.

The Democratic-controlled state Senate on Monday voted 26-9 along party lines to approve Becerra. It’s the Legislature’s first official action since Donald Trump became president.

Becerra has vowed to defend the state’s liberal policies against Trump and the Republican Congress.

Democratic Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson says Becerra will fight against proposed mass deportations and repeal of health care and protect the rights of the gay and lesbian community, women and consumers.

But Republican Sen. John Moorlach says he’s worried Becerra will jeopardize federal funding by attacking the Trump administration.

Becerra will be California’s first Latino attorney general. The Los Angeles-area Democrat was the highest-ranking Latino in Congress.

___

3:15 p.m.

Democrats in the California Senate say Congressman Xavier Becerra (HAHV’-ee-ayr BUH’-cehr-uh) will defend California policies against intrusion from the federal government as the state’s next attorney general.

Senators took up Becerra’s nomination Monday. The vote is the final hurdle the Democratic congressman must clear to become the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Becerra has vowed to stand up to the Trump administration and fight any federal law he believes infringes on the rights of Californians.

Democrats are broadly supportive of Becerra’s nomination and praised his career.

Republican Sen. John Moorlach of Costa Mesa says he’s worried Becerra would jeopardize federal funds as attorney general by attacking the Trump administration, while Republican Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine says he’s not persuaded Becerra would be tough enough on crime.

___

12 a.m.

California lawmakers are set to give their final approval to Xavier Becerra (HAHV’-ee-ayr BUH’-cehr-uh) as the next attorney general.

The Senate’s vote Monday on Becerra’s nomination will be the Legislature’s first official action since Donald Trump became president.

Becerra is the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, and he has vowed to defend the state’s liberal policies against Trump. Becerra says he will fight any federal law he believes infringes on the rights of Californians.

Many California policies face an uncertain future amid promises by Trump and Republican lawmakers to overhaul the nation’s health care, immigration and climate change laws.

Becerra is expected to easily clear this last hurdle in California’s heavily Democratic Legislature. The Los Angeles-area Democrat would be California’s first Latino attorney general.

