6:08 pm, January 26, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » The Latest: Arkansas governor…

The Latest: Arkansas governor OKs ban of abortion procedure

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:56 pm 01/26/2017 05:56pm
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on an Arkansas measure that would ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

The Republican governor on Thursday signed a measure prohibiting the procedure known as dilation and evacuation. Abortion-rights supporters contend it’s the safest and most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions.

The ban is expected to be challenged in court.

Hutchinson signed the measure hours after the majority-GOP Senate approved it along mostly party lines. The majority-Republican House approved the measure earlier this week.

The ban will take effect 90 days after the Legislature formally adjourns this year’s session, which is expected to end sometime in April or May. Mississippi and West Virginia have similar bans in effect. Those in other states have been put on hold due to legal challenges.

___

11:50 a.m.

The Arkansas Legislature has approved a measure to ban a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure, and the governor is expected to sign it into law.

The majority-GOP Senate voted 25-6 on Thursday to ban the procedure known as dilation and evacuation. Abortion-rights supporters contend it’s the safest and most common second-trimester abortion procedure.

The legislation now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has said he will sign it into law.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 683 of the 3,771 abortions performed in Arkansas in 2015 were performed through the procedure.

Abortion opponents have called the procedure “barbaric,” while Planned Parenthood has blasted the legislation as unconstitutional. Mississippi and West Virginia have similar bans in effect.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » The Latest: Arkansas governor…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Government News