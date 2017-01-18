9:43 am, January 18, 2017
Texas police detective killed, suspect later found dead

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:26 am 01/18/2017 09:26am
This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood. (City of Little Elm via AP)

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — A police detective was shot and killed outside a suburban Dallas home by a gunman who then held officers at bay for hours before being found dead inside.

Little Elm police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died at a hospital Tuesday night.

Authorities say the incident began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa (ee-noh-HOH’-sah) says when officers arrived, the armed man screamed at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or provided his cause of death.

Walker was a father of four and 18-year veteran of the department.

