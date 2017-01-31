9:38 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Texas execution Thursday for…

Texas execution Thursday for fatal $1.25 robbery halted

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:57 pm 01/31/2017 05:57pm
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has stopped this week’s scheduled execution of a 32-year-old man condemned for the 2004 robbery-slaying of a convenience store worker in Corpus Christi.

John Henry Ramirez was set for lethal injection Thursday in Huntsville for fatally slashing 45-year-old Pablo Castro. He was robbed of $1.25.

Attorneys for Ramirez filed an appeal seeking to block the execution and appoint Ramirez a new lawyer after attorney Michael Gross said in a court filing the prisoner no longer wanted Gross to represent him. U.S. District Judge Neeva Gonzales Ramos ruled Tuesday the short time until Thursday’s scheduled punishment doesn’t allow for “serious consideration” of Ramirez’s request for a new lawyer, so she’s stopped the execution.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is appealing to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Texas execution Thursday for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News