Texas Border Patrol agent convicted of aiding drug cartel

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A South Texas jury has acquitted a Border Patrol agent of murder but convicted him of aiding organized crime in a drug-related case that left a man decapitated.

Joel Luna was acquitted Tuesday in Brownsville of the most serious charges in the 2015 death. Prosecutors contend Luna used his position to help a Mexican cartel move illegal weapons and ammunition south of the border and drugs to the north.

A Cameron County jury found the 31-year-old guilty of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Brownsville Herald (http://bit.ly/2jTpDnl ) reports prosecutors and the defense agreed on a 20-year sentence in exchange for no appeals from Luna.

His brother, Eduardo Luna, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on counts including capital murder for retaliation.

