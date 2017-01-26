8:53 am, January 26, 2017
Tennessee man shot and killed by police in Alabama town

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:45 am 01/26/2017 08:45am
OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a Tennessee man who they say drove his car toward officers in Oxford, Alabama.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge tells WBRC-TV (http://bit.ly/2kwGuKf ) that three officers were in the path of the suspect’s vehicle as he drove at them Wednesday. His name hasn’t been released.

Heflin, Alabama, Police Chief A.J. Benefield said police in Georgia and Alabama had been told to be on the lookout for the man, who had left his residence in Knox County, Tennessee, with a loaded firearm. He was described as a suspect in an assault who had post-traumatic stress disorder and had made suicidal threats.

Authorities say Heflin officers spotted the man and tried to stop him, but he continued on Interstate 20 to Oxford, where the shooting occurred.

