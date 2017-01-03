3:16 pm, January 3, 2017
Teen faces charges over alleged racist video of another teen

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 2:59 pm 01/03/2017 02:59pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor is pursuing ethnic intimidation and harassment charges against a 14-year-old white student accused of making a racist video of a black student eating chicken.

Prosecutor John Morganelli told a news conference Tuesday in Easton he will bring the charges in juvenile court.

The student recorded a high school student eating chicken wings and, in narrating the piece, used a slur and made references to “being broke and on welfare.” The video was shared on social media. Morganelli calls it “reprehensible.”

The black 16-year-old student was accused of assaulting the white student in retaliation. His attorney told The Morning Call he recently accepted a form of probation in juvenile court.

The white student’s attorney tells the newspaper “as offensive as the video was, physically assaulting someone is worse.”

